Thailand will be represented in the canoe sprint competition for the first time at an Olympic Games after Orasa Thiangkathok earned a quota place at the Asian Canoe Confederation qualifiers in Pattaya.

Thiangkathok triumphed in the women’s C1 200 metres competition on the second day of the qualification event.

She completed the event in a time of 47.235sec to win the sole berth on offer, with Uzbekistan’s Gulbakhor Fayzieva finishing as the runner-up in 47.933.

Indonesia’s Dayumin Dayumin rounded off the top three in 48.053.

The women’s K1 200m competition saw Kazakhstan’s Inna Klinova earn victory in a time of 40.123, with Japan’s Yuka Ono second in 40.258.

Ono’s second place finish earned Japan a quota place for Tokyo 2020 due to Kazakhstan having already claimed a spot at the Games in the women’s K1 500m event.

Singapore’s Jiexian Stephenie Chen was third in the qualifier in 40.325.

South Korea’s Cho Gwang-hee secured a quota place for the men's K1 200m event ©Getty Images

China’s Pengfei Zheng won the men’s C1 1000m competition in a time of 3min 57.253sec.

He crossed the line clear of rivals Kuan-Chieh Lai of Chinese Taipei and Iran’s Adel Mojallalimoghadam, who clocked 4:03.298 and 4:04.540, respectively.

Iran’s Ali Aghamirzaeijanaghrad earned the men’s K1 1000m quota spot by winning his heat in a time of 3:36.555.

Uzbekistan’s Shakhriyor Makhkamov and Japan’s Taishi Tanada finished adrift in 3:37.433 and 3:38.963, respectively.

The men’s K1 200m place was earned by South Korea’s Cho Gwang-hee in a time of 35.05, with Kazakhstan’s Sergii Tokarnytski narrowly behind in 35.34.

Uzbekistan’s Denis Onufriev placed third in 35.64.

