The qualification process for rhythmic gymnastics at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is set to continue at the World Cup in Baku this weekend.

Athletes competing at the event in the Azerbaijan capital, which begins tomorrow and concludes on Sunday (May 9), can earn points towards qualifying for the all-around competition at the Games.

The World Cup in Baku provides the third of four opportunities for gymnasts to claim vital qualification points for Tokyo 2020, pushed back to this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The three eligible gymnasts with the highest number of points at the conclusion of the World Cup series with a maximum of one gymnast per country will secure an Olympic quota place.

Bulgaria's Boryana Kaleyn will be aiming to continue her strong World Cup form ©Getty Images

European all-around champion Linoy Ashram of Israel and Bulgaria's Boryana Kaleyn, who won three gold medals at the last World Cup in Sofia in March, are among the athletes set to compete.

Lala Kramarenko of Russia, the 2019 world junior champion in the ball and clubs events, is set to make her senior World Cup debut, while Belarusian Alina Harnasko will also be one to watch.

"The Belarusian gymnast is different from everyone else," said Harnasko.

"My task is to show it."