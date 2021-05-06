Dutch beach volleyball player Madelein Meppelink will be President of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Athletes' Commission for the next four years following the first election for the position.

Meppelink, a London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympian and European champion in 2014 and 2018, will also be a member of the FIVB Board of Administration following a recent rule change.

Brazil’s three-time world champion Gilberto "Giba" Amauri de Godoy Filho, who won Olympic gold at the Athens 2004 Games and silvers at Beijing 2008 and London 2012, has been selected as secretary of the Athletes’ Commission.

Giba, widely regarded as one of the sport’s greatest players, was President of the Athletes' Commission from 2016 to 2020.

Meppelink, who was ranked women’s world number one beach volleyball player in 2013, said: "I am honoured and humbled to be elected by my fellow colleagues at the FIVB Athletes’ Commission.

"I look forward to another productive term of the Commission which, after just one term, has proven its ability to best represent the voices of our fellow athletes.

"The work of the Commission has also been further strengthened with the introduction of elections, and we are excited for the future of the Commission and our incredible sport."

FIVB President Ary Graça said: "I am delighted that the historic and first-ever FIVB Athletes’ Commission elections were such a success and my congratulations go to Madelein Meppelink on her election.

"The process was both democratic and transparent, and aligned with the latest best practices in good governance which the FIVB is fully committed to implementing.

"Together, we have further empowered the Commission and its ability to represent our incredible athletes."

For the 2021-2024 period, the Athletes’ Commission is composed of five elected and five appointed members who will act as a link between the players and the FIVB to ensure that the players’ interests are represented.

The Commission has equal gender representation among its membership, and the same number of representatives from volleyball and beach volleyball.