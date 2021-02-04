The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has confirmed the five elected members of the FIVB Athletes’ Commission following the conclusion of the voting process.

Jordan Quinn Larson of the United States and Italy’s Samuele Papi have been elected as representatives for volleyball.

The two athletes received the highest number of votes in the women’s and men’s categories, respectively.

Quinn Larson received 168 votes for the women’s position for 37.17 per cent of the vote, with Serbia’s Maja Ognjenović second on 19.25.

Six candidates stood for the position.

Papi was one of two candidates for the men’s position, with the Italian earning 269 votes for 60.31 per cent of the vote.

Belgium’s Sam Deroo received 177 votes.

Canada’s Joshua Binstock and Madelein Meppelink of The Netherlands will serve as the men’s and women’s representative in beach volleyball after topping their respective categories.

Binstock saw off two rivals to secure the men’s spot with 203 votes cast in his favour, with Germany’s Julius Brink placing second with 190.

Meppelink, one of five candidateds for the women's position, garnered 147 votes.

The Czech Republic’s Markéta Sluková Nausch was second on 81 votes.

Anouk Vergé-Dépré was among the five candidates elected to the Athletes' Commission ©Getty Images

Switzerland’s Anouk Vergé-Dépré earned the fifth Athletes’ Commission place on offer after receiving the highest number of votes cast in the open choice category.

Vergé-Dépré topping the 16-candidate list with 58 votes.

Voting took place from January 25 to 31 through the secure Lumi platform.

The five new members of the Athletes’ Commission will serve terms until 2024.

The remaining five members will be nominated by the FIVB President and appointed by the FIVB Board of Administration during its first meeting following the FIVB World Congress.

The governing body added the Commission shall have equal gender representation among its membership, and the same number of representatives from volleyball and beach volleyball.

The FIVB World Congress is scheduled to begin tomorrow, with the event held online for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FIVB President Ary Graça is due to present to the Congress on "The Future of Volleyball", while a presentation on "The Volleyball Empowerment" is also on the agenda.

The FIVB financial reports will be presented at the Congress, while members of the governing body’s Ethics Panel will be appointed.

FIVB Board and FIVB gender in minority elections are scheduled, as well as reports on refereeing, future events, and updates from commissions and continental federations.

The Netherlands is expected to be approved as host of the 2022 FIVB World Congress.

The Congress comes days after the FIVB announced the launch of a new $300 million (£220 million/€250 million) commercial initiative, Volleyball World, designed to boost growth and investment worldwide.

The FIVB is working in partnership with CVC Capital Partners Fund VII, which has invested in and worked with numerous other sports including Formula 1, Moto GP and Rugby Union.