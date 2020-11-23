A total of 80 players have received money from the International Volleyball Federation's (FIVB) Athletes' Relief Support Fund, the governing body has announced.

The FIVB said 358 players - 272 from volleyball and 86 from beach volleyball - had applied for funding through the scheme, aimed primarily at those unable to afford basic necessities after the coronavirus pandemic led to the postponement and cancellation of numerous tournaments.

"Basic needs support" was provided to players who were successful with their applications based on eligibility criteria, which included having no doping violations and participating in the minimum required number of FIVB events during the 2018-2019 season.

The FIVB said the three-month payments ranged from $429 (£321/€360) to $8,451 (£6,300/€7,100), with the amount given "depending on the economy of the country and city in which the player resides".

The other 278 players have had their applications rejected after what the worldwide organisation said had been a "thorough analysis" by its task force.

A further 45 applications for short-term beach volleyball team support were submitted to assist with coaching, training and participation in competitions, and the FIVB said these would be considered when the international calendar is clarified.

The FIVB has been forced to cancel this year's Volleyball Nations League because of the COVID-19 crisis, while the 2021 Beach Volleyball World Championships were moved to 2022 to avoid a clash with the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

"I am delighted to hear that the FIVB has supported a number of players in need," said FIVB President Ary Graça.

"This is especially true given how much time and dedication every single volleyball and beach volleyball player puts into our sport, and the significant impact that unavoidable event cancellations may have caused.

"I hope this fund will enable these players to concentrate on their health, well-being and training.

"We will continue working together with the FIVB Athletes' Commission to process the remaining applications for short-term beach volleyball team support while planning for the safe return of our beloved volleyball and beach volleyball around the world."