India to miss World Athletics Relays over travel restrictions following COVID-19 surge

India is set to miss the World Athletics Relays in Poland after travel restrictions were enforced due to the country’s growing number of new COVID-19 cases.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) confirmed that their women's 4x100 metres and men's 4x400m relay teams have been left "stranded at home" because of the travel ban.

India's squad had been due to fly to Chorzow in Poland via The Netherlands for the competition, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday (May 1) and Sunday (May 2).

The AFI said Dutch airline KLM had informed them it would be unable to allow athletes to board their flight from Mumbai.

This followed the Dutch Government issuing a ban on passenger flights from India.

The women’s 4x100 metres squad included Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Dhanalaxmi Sekhar, Archana Suseentran, Daneshwari TA and Himashree Roy.

The men’s 4x400m squad comprised Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Arokia Rajeev, Amoj Jacob, Nirmal Noah Tom and Sarthak Bhambri.

India will be unable to compete at the World Athletics Relays in Poland ©Getty Images

"We are very disappointed at this moment," said AFI President Adille J Sumariwalla.

"There are no direct flights between Indian airports and Warsaw, Poland.

"This meant that despite the best efforts, the squad could not be rerouted on another airline.

"For the last 24 hours we have been consistently trying to find alternatives, we have used all the resources to sort this out, we have been constantly speaking to the organisers, World Athletics, various consulates and airlines to reroute them.

"Under the present scenario nobody has obliged."

India has seen a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, with the country yesterday reporting 379,000 new cases.

India’s average new number of new cases for the past seven days stands at nearly 350,000.

The World Health Organisation reported that 5.7 million new COVID-19 cases were recorded globally last week, 38 per cent of which came in India.

The crisis has led to Governments introducing travel restrictions from India to prevent the spread of new cases and variants.

The World Athletics Relays is set to feature nine relay competitions over two days in Chorzow.

Athletics Canada withdrew from the event earlier this week due to the COVID-19 situation.

Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and Australia had already announced they would miss the event, while the United States has reportedly also withdrawn.