Organisers of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games have launched a video contest in a bid to promote next year's multi-sport event.

A statement said the competition had the aim of "garnering more public attention" and "introducing the Hangzhou Asian Games to the world."

Videos must meet the theme of "everybody is remarkable" and should be no more than five minutes in length.

Entrants are encouraged from around the world and videos can be in any language.

But organisers said they must "embody a positive outlook, celebrate the Olympic spirit and be absent of any elements that might lead to misrepresentation of, or a negative bias against, the Olympic Movement or Chinese culture and values."

They should also "be free of any elements that may be discriminatory on national, ethnic, racial or religious grounds" and should not "contain any other elements that may be regarded as going against acceptable social or moral behaviour and customs."

Entrants have been warned against "misrepresentation of, or a negative bias against, the Olympic Movement or Chinese culture and values" ©Getty Images

"We are looking for a unique perspective with an emphasis on originality and innovation," organisers said.

"In covering the theme, entries should focus on the sports movement, urban rejuvenation and the Asian Games brand, and how this edition of the Games will be green, smart, economical and ethical."

The deadline for entries is June 18 and entries can be uploaded on the Hangzhou 2022 website.

Hangzhou 2022 will be the third time that China has hosted the Asian Games, after Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.

The Games are due to run from September 10 to 25 next year and more than 10,000 athletes are expected to compete.

Forty sports and various disciplines have been included on the programme.