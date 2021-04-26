Birmingham 2022 has announced Oak Mountain State Park, Barber Motorsports Park and John Carroll Catholic High School as the latest venues for the World Games.

Birmingham 2022 have installed World Games signs at each of the new venues for the Games.

"The excitement about the competition at these venues grows as we unveil each one," said Nick Sellers, World Games chief executive.

"We’ve announced 11 venues to date and have six to go.

"All of these venues are world-class and we look forward to seeing fans from all over the world witness history as athletes compete for gold in July of 2022."

Organisers confirmed the Oak Mountain State Park will host water-based competitions for the Games, including waterski, wakeboarding, canoe marathon and middle-distance orienteering events.

The Oak Mountain State Park is Alabama’s largest state park.

The park is 9,940 acres and is considered to have one of the widest varieties of outdoor activities of any state park.

"We are honoured that Oak Mountain State Park will play a role in The World Games 2022 in Birmingham, and we are tremendously excited about hosting orienteering, canoe marathon, waterskiing and wakeboarding events at the park," said Kelly Ezell, Park Superintendent.

"It’s going to be a truly exciting time for the competitors, the spectators and our park.

"We believe Oak Mountain is one of Alabama’s treasures, and we can’t wait for people from all over the globe to see amazing athletes compete in one of our state’s most scenic places during The World Games."

The Barber Motorsports Park will host drone racing and canopy piloting competition during the Games.

The multi-purpose racing facility was built by George Barber and includes the Barber Vintage Motorsport Museum, which is recognised as the "World’s Largest Motorcycle Museum" by the Guinness World Records.

The Park, which opened in 2003, has a 17-turn road course which is viewable from several naturally wooded or grass-covered banks.

"We at Barber Motorsports Park are excited to be part of The World Games 2022," Barber said.

"The Greater Birmingham Area will be centre stage for the world in the coverage of all the events associated with The World Games.

"This includes the events held at Barber Motorsports Park.

"The Park and Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum are honoured to be part of this historic event."

The John Carroll Catholic High School will host flying disc competition during the Games.

Founded in 1946, The John Carroll Catholic High School is home to more than 500 students.

The school is claimed to focus on the development of the whole person through spiritual growth, academics, the arts, athletics, and discipline in the context of a Christ-centred environment.