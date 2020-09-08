UK Sport chair Katherine Grainger spoke of her "disbelief", "deep sadness" and "anger" at allegations of bullying and abuse within British Gymnastics – a body which could now face legal action.

A number of ex-gymnasts have come forward to tell their stories of mistreatment from coaches and staff, forcing an independent review to be co-commissioned by UK Sport and Sport England.

In a report by ITV News, four former Olympians are now understood to be among 20 gymnasts that are considering launching group legal action against British Gymnastics.

UK Sport was not willing to give an update on the findings of the QC-led Whyte Review.

But, in her opening address, Grainger insisted any abusive behaviour would be "identified", "confronted" and "eradicated".

"All of us here are acutely aware of the situations involving inappropriate behaviour that have come to light in the last months," said the former rower.

"Personally, I have read the reports with a mix of disappointment, at times disbelief, deep, deep sadness and frequently anger.

"And I know I am not alone in any of that.

"The depth of our concern at these incidents is matched by our determination to continue and to improve our work on culture and integrity that has been carried out in recent years.

Former Commonwealth Games champion Lisa Mason is among those who claims she suffered abuse ©Getty Images

"While UK Sport is a leadership body rather than a governing body, we do fully accept the role we all play in ensuring bullying and abusive behaviour is identified, confronted and eradicated.

"I am really clear that anybody working in sport, especially high performance sport with us must be committed to the very highest standards of ethics.

"There is no room for anyone who doesn’t want to live up to those high standards.

"The same passion and commitment we see all the time for standards of performance must be matched by the same passion and commitment for standards of integrity."

Sally Munday, chief executive at UK Sport, added: "We are really disappointed by the stories that have emerged from gymnasts and such behaviour has no place at any level of the sport we fund.

"We have commissioned an independent review and we need to allow that review to reach its conclusion and allow us to act on those conclusions."

Grainger is considered Britain's greatest oarswoman having won gold at London 2012 as well silver at Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008 and Rio 2016.

Katherine Grainger, right, who won gold at London 2012, believes there does not need to be a "win-at-all-costs" mentality within sport to be successful ©Getty Images

The six-time world champion said she experienced a "tough, challenging environment" in her pursuit of success, but believes athletes should always work within a "positive place".

"In many cases that environment already exists," Grainger said.

"Through carrying out surveys we have learnt that in most incidents the experience of cultures, reported by athletes, staff and stakeholders, is a positive one.

"I think it's important to recognise that there are numerous sports where athletes and coaches are proving that you don't need a win-at-all-costs mentality to be a winner.

"Quite the opposite and athletes perform better in a positive environment."

Following ITV News’ report, British Gymnastics released a statement, insisting it was "entirely wrong" to suggest that they had not acted on complaints.

"Within a few days of them first appearing we announced an independent review led by an independent QC to investigate allegations of abuse," the statement read.

"Concerns were raised by athletes about our commissioning of the investigation and to remove any doubt of its integrity or independence, we stepped aside and asked that UK Sport and Sport England co-commission it.

"That review is now looking at whether gymnast welfare has been at the centre of British Gymnastics' culture.

"We are committed to respecting and actioning the outcomes of the review."