Plans for full tournament after North American and Caribbean Women's Handball Championship awarded to US

The 2021 edition of the North American and Caribbean Women's Handball Championship has been awarded to Elgin in the United States, with organisers pressing on towards a full event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All 21 member nations of the North American and Caribbean Handball Confederation (NACHC) have been invited to the tournament in the city in Illinois, which is around 35 miles from Chicago.

As well as being named continental champions, the winners will also qualify automatically for this year's World Championship in Spain.

Dates of between August 22 and 27 have been set for the event in Elgin.

"Although the situation around the world regarding COVID-19 is still unpredictable and our member countries are affected by it at various levels, we need to continue working according to our plan for the NACHC championship and World Championship for senior women," said Kurt Lauritsen, the chairman of the NACHC Commission of Organising and Competitions.

The Centre of Elgin Recreation Centre has been named as the venue for the event and strict COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

Cuba will be the defending champions in Elgin this year ©Getty Images

"We are thrilled for this opportunity for our athletes and for the spotlight this will shine on the entire sport of team handball in the United States," said USA Team Handball chief executive Ryan Johnson.

"It is a big responsibility and privilege to welcome teams from across our continental federation and one we at USA Team Handball and the city of Elgin are very excited about.

"Added to this, it is also the first time in 32 years that our women's national team will have the honour of playing at home in a World Championship qualifying event.

"Elgin have been excellent to work with throughout the entire process and we look forward to welcoming the NACHC nations to Illinois later this summer."

Cuba will be the defending champions in Elgin having won the 2019 tournament in Mexico City.