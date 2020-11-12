Chile have been handed a place at the 2021 International Handball Federation (IHF) Men's World Championship after a regional qualifier was cancelled due to coronavirus.

The IHF Council made the decision with the Chileans now completing the 32-team line-up for the event in Egypt.

A qualifier for the South and Central America Handball Confederation (SCAHC) region was due to take place between November 4 and 7 in Florida in Uruguay.

Chile were due to contest the event with Paraguay, Colombia and El Salvador but SCAHC President Marcel Mancilla Bravo requested a nomination from the IHF after the tournament was called off.

"In these difficult times for the development of sport activities in general and where handball is not exempt from suffering force majeure situations generated by the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, that forced us to rethink the scenarios," said Mancilla Bravo.

"The National Federations had already developed all the logistical actions to attend the event and Uruguay, the only country in South and Central America in which competitive activities are taking place, had granted all the necessary facilities and had the unconditional support of its authorities.

Chile will now play hosts Egypt in the first game of the World Championship ©Getty Images

"However, as the situation worsened due to COVID-19 and the teams were not able to participate in the tournament any longer, the SCAHC decided to cancel the event."

Chile were chosen as they were the best ranked country at the Men's South and Central American Championship, excluding sides which had already qualified.

They will go into Group G at the World Championship alongside hosts Egypt, Sweden and Czech Republic.

Their first match will be the opening game of the entire tournament, against the Egyptians at Cairo Stadium Sports Hall on January 13.

It will be Chile's sixth World Championship appearance in a row.

They won silver at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games last year.