French Open organisers have confirmed a mixed doubles competition will be held this year after the event was cut at the 2020 tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The mixed doubles event was not contested at the clay-court Grand Slam last year after organisers reduced the size of the competition due to the COVID-19 crisis.

It will be held when the French Open takes place in its rearranged May 30 and June 13 slot, but with 16 pairs instead of 32 in the draw.

Latisha Chan of Chinese Taipei and Croatia’s Ivan Dodig won the mixed doubles tournament in 2018 and 2019.

This year's French Open, the second Grand Slam of 2021 after the Australian Open took place in February, was pushed back a week in a bid to ensure as many fans as possible can attend.

It came after French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans on March 31 to resume cultural and sporting events from mid-May onwards, amid coronavirus restrictions.

France is currently battling against a third wave of COVID-19 cases which has led to the country again locking down.

The tournament had been due to run from May 23 to June 6.

The Australian Open went ahead in February but was beset by COVID-19-related problems, including a strict hotel quarantine which was criticised by many players.