International Ski Federation (FIS) vice-president Mats Årjes has pledged to launch an "immediate review" of the organisation if he succeeds long-standing incumbent Gian-Franco Kasper at the upcoming Presidential elections.

The Swedish Ski Association (SSA) has nominated Årjes for the top job and claims his review will be the "greatest" in the sport’s history as it aims to identify areas where the organisation can improve.

The review is said to be central to Årjes’s manifesto as the Swedish Olympic Committee President pushes his case to become the new head of FIS.

"It is an honour to stand as a candidate for the FIS Presidency and have the opportunity to outline my ambitions for the future of our great sport," said Årjes.

"We have a great heritage, but we must continue to move forward by innovating and demonstrating sustainable and long-term benefits for our National Associations, athletes, fans and all stakeholders.

"The world has been changed by the COVID-19 pandemic and we need to adapt to this new reality in order to safeguard our sport and ensure it fulfils its full potential."

According to the SSA, the key areas identified for review include governance, stakeholder engagement, environment and FIS assets.

Swedish Olympic Committee President Mats Årjes has identified several areas that he wants to review within the FIS ©Getty Images

Improving representation and gender equality, increasing transparency, strengthening the athlete voice and implementing governance best practice form part of Årjes’ plans.

Årjes is hoping to utilise modern technologies and digital communications to maximise engagement, improving event formats and engaging ski and snowboard destinations to enhance access to the sport.

He is also looking to identify environmental solutions and develop best practice guidelines to be implemented at national level as well as finding where additional investment in FIS assets is required, assessing coordination between the sport’s disciplines and undertaking a strategic commercial review.

"I believe strongly that the success of FIS will be achieved by drawing upon the huge pool of expertise and extensive experience that exists within our FIS family," said Årjes.

"This is why, if elected, I am proposing an immediate review and consultation process, which will identify where we can improve and what tangible action we should take."

The SSA believe Årjes is "ideally positioned" to lead FIS due to his "unparalleled experience" across all levels of the sport.

Gian-Franco Kasper is set to step down as FIS President after 22 years in charge ©Getty Images

Årjes has served as a FIS Council member since 2010 and became a vice-president, treasurer and chair of its Finance Commission in 2018.

He was elected Swedish Olympic Committee President in 2018 having stepped down as SSA President – a role he held for 10 years.

The SSA also claim Årjes has an understanding of the business and commercial side of the sport having been chief executive and Board Member of SkiStar for 17 years.

Årjes is among four candidates to have officially entered the race to become the next FIS President ahead of the election, scheduled to be held virtually on June 4.

Britain's Sarah Lewis has been nominated by the Royal Belgian Ski Federation as GB Snowsport put forward Swedish billionaire businessman Johan Eliasch.

Switzerland's Urs Lehmann, a former men's world downhill champion, is also standing for President.

Kasper had been due to stand down as FIS President after 22 years in charge in June but was granted an extension to his term after the FIS postponed its Congress to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.