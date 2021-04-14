The International Orienteering Federation (IOF) said it was working with the International School Sports Federation (ISF) to develop the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two organisations.

Since signing the MoU in 2016, the IOF claims there has been "strong cooperative progress" with the ISF.

One of the key elements of the cooperation has been around the World School Championships in Orienteering (WSCO).

The last edition of the event was held in Estonia in 2019, where 600 participants from 23 countries gathered for six days of competition and social and cultural learning activities.

The success of the WSCO has led to orienteering being included as a compulsory sport in the ISF Under-15 World School Sport Games.

It is also set to feature at the Gymnasiade School Summer Games from 2022.

The first Major IOF Event staged after the COVID-19 outbreak was a challenge. But the outcome was a huge success, so congratulations go to all the organisers, athletes and team officials who combined together to make it happen. Read more: https://t.co/0dHeRqph4e pic.twitter.com/4zgByevw8R — IOF Orienteering (@IOForienteering) March 5, 2021

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Under-15 World School Sport Games and the WSCO have been rescheduled, with the events now set to take place from September 11 to 19 and September 11 to 17, respectively, in Serbian capital Belgrade.

The IOF said the cooperation with the ISF was also aimed at further developing orienteering as a school sport and activity and promoting the learning of navigation skills.

During the 2021 Under-15 World School Sport Games, the IOF is set to demonstrate and promote orienteering to the school sports delegations.

A special activity is also being planned to highlight how World Orienteering Day on September 8 can be a valuable and unique component in healthy learning programmes at schools across the world.

"The IOF and ISF are now also working on further developing the MoU between the organisations based upon the strong cooperative progress since 2016," a statement from the IOF read.