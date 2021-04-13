Iran earn three Greco-Roman golds on day one of UWW Asian Championships

Iran earned three Greco-Roman golds and a silver on day one of United World Wrestling’s Asian Championships in Almaty after contesting four of the five finals.

Aliakbar Yousofiahmadchali concluded his country’s night of triumph at the Baluan Sholak Palace of Culture and Sports, the same venue which last week had hosted the Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualification Tournament, as he defeated home wrestler Alimkhan Syzdykov 5-1 to earn the 130 kilograms title.

Minjoon Kim of South Korea and Kyrgyzstan's Murat Ramonov took the bronze medals.

Iran’s first gold had come courtesy of Pejman Poshtan, who had a walkover in the 77kg final when injury prevented Tajikistan’s Daler Reza Zade from seeking to become his country’s first ever Greco-Roman Asian champion.

Home wrestler Demeu Zhadrayev and Kairatbek Tugolbaev of Kyrgyzstan won the bronze medals.

The second Iranian gold of the night came when Naser Alizadeh, in his first international tournament, defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Atabek Azisbekov 3-1 in the 87kg final.

Uzbekistan's Rustam Assakalov and South Korea's Seunghwan Lee earned bronze medals.

The fourth Iranian to make a final, Meysam Dalkhani, had to settle for silver as Sultan Assetuly earned gold for the hosts Kazakhstan in the 63kg class.

Assetuly went 3-0 down but turned things round with a stunning headlock and four points, holding the world under-23 champion on his back to claim victory.

Sultan ASSETULY 🇰🇿 scored the come-from-behind fall against U23 🌍 🥇 Meysam DALKHANI 🇮🇷 in the 63kg and claimed his first Asian title! #WrestleAlmaty pic.twitter.com/qUmW1HbSfE — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) April 13, 2021

In his quarter-final Dalkhani had beaten Uzbekistan’s defending champion Uzbek Elmurat Tasmuradov, who had been impressed with his talent but less so with his behaviour.

The Rio 2016 bronze medallist, who forfeited the right to go into the repechage because of a knee injury, told UWW: "Iran has good wrestlers and Dalkhani is very good.

"But he was very dirty in the bout and he trash-talked a lot.

"I did not even touch his fingers and he acted as if I broke them.

"Good actors..."

The 63kg bronzes went to South Korea's Hanjae Chung and Jui Chi Huang, winning Chinese Taipei's only second medal at these Championships.

The first gold of the evening came in the only final not involving an Iranian wrestler as Japan’s Yu Shiotani earned his first ever gold at an international event with a 17-7 win over Uzbekistan’s Ilkhom Bakhromov in the 55kg final.

In his semi-final Bakhromov had earned a 3-1 victory over Iran’s Poya Soulat Dad Marz, one of 11 defending champions taking part in this event, who had moved up from the 50kg where he took gold last year.

Marz added to Iran's medal haul with a bronze, the other going to Kyrgyzstan's Nurmukhammet Abdullaev.