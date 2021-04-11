Archery Canada has announced that Winnipeg is a candidate city to host the 2025 World Archery Youth Championships.

The governing body, working in partnership with Archery Manitoba and Tourism Winnipeg, estimates the event could have a CAD$5 million (£2.9 million/$4 million/€3.4 million) economic impact, bringing nearly 600 athletes from more than 60 countries to the city.

Winnipeg proposes staging the event in late August 2025, with qualification rounds and early elimination rounds at Red River Exhibition Park and medal matches at The Forks.

World Archery plans to announce which city has won the right to host the Championships by December 31 this year.

"Archery Canada is seeking to host more world level events in Canada for the development of the sport here at home," said Archery Canada President Al Wills.

"Archery has a great deal of potential and bringing the best in the world to Canada allows for those with an interest in the sport to see this level of competition up close, to be inspired and for the community at home to have the opportunity to support our talented athletes."

Winnipeg, in Canada, wants to host the 2025 World Archery Youth Championships ©Getty Images

The economic impact of the event includes more than 3,600 room nights, catering and restaurant meals for athletes and incoming spectators, it is claimed.

"We are thrilled to get an opportunity to bid on the 2025 World Archery Youth Championships and host more than 580 athletes and their families in our city," said Dayna Spiring, President and chief executive of Economic Development Winnipeg.

"Winnipeg shines in the summer, offering world-class attractions and a lively culinary and festival scene that will be the perfect backdrop to the final competition at The Forks - our community’s historical gathering spot right in the heart of the city."

The next World Archery Youth Championships are due to take place this August in Wroclaw, Poland, while the 2023 event is set for Limerick in Ireland.

