Back-to-back Olympic champion Jade Jones won another continental title at the European Taekwondo Championships in Sofia.
The Briton overcame Turkey's Hatice Kübra Ilgün 20-5 in the women's under-57 kilograms final to earn a third European crown.
Jones had overcome Raheleh Asemani of Belgium 35-7 in the semi-finals, and also enjoyed wins via points gap and punitive declaration respectively against Finn Suvi Mikkonen and Romania's Alexandra Ge Rache.
Latvia's Inese Tarvida - twice a bronze medallist at the World Championships - joined Asemani in winning a bronze medal.
In the women's under-53kg, Tatiana Kudashova of Russia also won a third European title and like Jones beat a Turkish opponent in the final.
Zeliha Ağrıs, the world champion in 2017, fell 24-17 to Kudashova.
Ilina Ivanova won host nation Bulgaria's first medal of the European Championships as she collected bronze alongside Hungarian Luca Patakfalvy.
There was a Turkish triumph in the men's under-63kg at least, with 21-year-old Hakan Reçber enjoying a dominant run to the final and then squeezing past Spaniard Joan Jorquera 18-12.
Belgium's Jaouad Achab, a former world champion, lost to Reçber in the semi-finals and had to settle for a bronze medal, as did Italian Simone Crescenzi.
In the men's under-68kg - like the women's under-57kg an Olympic weight category - world champion Bradly Sinden was upset in the final by Russia's Sarmat Tcakoev.
The Greek Konstantinos Chamalidis joined Pérez with a bronze medal.
Four more sets of medals are due to be awarded when the tournament continues tomorrow.