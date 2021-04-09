Olympic champion Jones retains European taekwondo title as Russia win two golds in Sofia

Back-to-back Olympic champion Jade Jones won another continental title at the European Taekwondo Championships in Sofia.

The Briton overcame Turkey's Hatice Kübra Ilgün 20-5 in the women's under-57 kilograms final to earn a third European crown.

Jones had overcome Raheleh Asemani of Belgium 35-7 in the semi-finals, and also enjoyed wins via points gap and punitive declaration respectively against Finn Suvi Mikkonen and Romania's Alexandra Ge Rache.

Latvia's Inese Tarvida - twice a bronze medallist at the World Championships - joined Asemani in winning a bronze medal.

In the women's under-53kg, Tatiana Kudashova of Russia also won a third European title and like Jones beat a Turkish opponent in the final.

Zeliha Ağrıs, the world champion in 2017, fell 24-17 to Kudashova.

Ilina Ivanova won host nation Bulgaria's first medal of the European Championships as she collected bronze alongside Hungarian Luca Patakfalvy.



There was a Turkish triumph in the men's under-63kg at least, with 21-year-old Hakan Reçber enjoying a dominant run to the final and then squeezing past Spaniard Joan Jorquera 18-12.

Belgium's Jaouad Achab, a former world champion, lost to Reçber in the semi-finals and had to settle for a bronze medal, as did Italian Simone Crescenzi.

In the men's under-68kg - like the women's under-57kg an Olympic weight category - world champion Bradly Sinden was upset in the final by Russia's Sarmat Tcakoev.

Tcakoev beat the British fighter 35- 26, having already overcome world silver medallist Javier Pérez of Spain in the final four.

The Greek Konstantinos Chamalidis joined Pérez with a bronze medal.

Four more sets of medals are due to be awarded when the tournament continues tomorrow.