FIBA EuroBasket draw to be held behind closed doors due to COVID-19

The draw for the 2022 EuroBasket later this month will be held behind closed doors in Berlin due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Basketball Federation has confirmed.

Teams competing in the tournament, which had been scheduled to take place this year before being postponed because of the coronavirus crisis, are set to find out their opponents on April 29 at Verti Music Hall.

Only representatives from the four hosting National Federations - Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany and Italy - and a limited number of guests - will be in attendance for the draw.

Spain, Serbia, Greece and France are the top seeds and will be in pot one, with pot two comprising Lithuania, Russia, Italy and the Czech Republic.

Defending champions Slovenia, Poland, Croatia and Turkey form pot three, while Germany, Ukraine, Finland and Georgia are in pot four.

The EuroBasket tournament was due to be held this year before being postponed to 2022 because of the coronavirus crisis ©Getty Images

Pot five features Belgium, Hungary, Israel and Britain, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, The Netherlands, Estonia and Bulgaria have been placed into pot six.

Co-hosts Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany and Italy have the right to choose a partner Federation that will play the group phase in their respective countries.

Agreements between Germany and Lithuania, and the Czech Republic and Poland, were announced last month.

Georgia have selected Turkey and Italy have chosen Estonia.

Group matches at the competition are due to be held in Cologne, Milan, Tbilisi and Prague, with the final round set for Berlin.

The tournament is due to run from September 1 to 18 in 2022.