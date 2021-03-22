International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Europe has postponed its General Assembly this year to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is set to take place in Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina on October 2.

It had initially been scheduled for May 15.

This decision was made at the latest meeting of the FIBA Europe Board, held via video conference.

It was chaired by FIBA Europe President Turgay Demirel, while FIBA President Hamane Niang, FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis and FIBA Europe secretary general Kamil Novak were also in attendance.

Board members confirmed the organisation and format of the 2021 men's and women's FIBA European Championships for Small Countries and Youth Competitions would be decided at the next meeting in May.

FIBA Europe received a report on the recent continental qualifying competitions ©Getty Images

This decision requires discussion from the Medical, Youth and Competitions Commissions and feedback from National Federations and the host countries.

FIBA Europe's Board was also presented with a report on its recent qualifiers for the 2021 FIBA Women's EuroBasket and 2022 FIBA EuroBasket, held using a "bubble" format.

Numbers of digital engagement growth for the women's Euroleague were also discussed following its recent rebranding, as was a review of the state of play for club competition under the FIBA Europe umbrella, including a 2020-2021 Basketball Champions League report.

Updates were provided on the bidding process for the 2023 FIBA Women's EuroBasket and 2025 FIBA EuroBasket.

Financial statements of FIBA Europe from the end of 2020 were also approved.