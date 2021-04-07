Olympic decathlon gold medallist and reality television star Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly considering entering the race to become the next Governor of California.

Citing three sources "with direct knowledge of her deliberations", Axios reports that Jenner, 71, is in talks with political consultants over running for the office.

Californian Governor Gavin Newsom is facing a possible recall election in 2021 in response to the State Government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic as well as immigration and tax policies.

Newsom’s term in office is scheduled to end in late 2022.

The winner of the next election is expected to play a key role in preparations for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, although their four-year term would end before the Games.

California Governors may not serve more than two terms.

According to Axios, Jenner is being assisted by Caroline Wren who previously helped former American President Donald Trump raise campaign funds.

The Governor of California position was famously held by Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger between 2003 and 2011, before the bodybuilding icon was replaced by Jerry Brown.

Schwarzenegger was the state's last Republican Governor.

Previously known as Bruce before transitioning to a woman, Jenner shot to stardom at the Olympics, competing in the men’s decathlon at Munich 1972 before clinching gold in the event at Montreal 1976.

In 2015, Jenner came out as a trans woman and underwent sex reassignment surgery two years later.

Jenner starred in reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians along with wife Kris and stepchildren Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian, plus daughters Kylie and Kendall.

Los Angeles 2028 chairperson Casey Wasserman has previously suggested he could launch a Gubernatorial campaign after the Games.