The Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC) has created a series of home workout videos to help people around the world to stay active during the coronavirus pandemic.

The four videos include taekwondo exercises and a workout recorded at a classical Korean house, as well as drills for kids and people in the office.

Knee lifts, kick lunges and side kicks form part of the taekwondo home training video.

The fitness drive is part of the KSOC’s Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with more than 50 National Olympic Committees to promote mutual sports development.

With many people forced to stay at home due to COVID-19 restrictions, the KOSC is determined to encourage a healthy lifestyle.





"As the entire world is still under the spell of the ongoing pandemic, we all anticipate the return of face-to-face sports in our daily lives," a statement from the KOSC read.

"Despite many difficulties, the crisis has also cultivated solidarity among the sports community as we stand united to beat this pandemic and build a better future through sports.

"To help people around the world stay fit, the KSOC encourages a healthy lifestyle by exercising at home."

Since signing the MoU, the KOSC said it has been able to provide athletes the opportunity to train with other nations through joint-training programmes.

Last June, on Olympic Day, the KSOC encouraged people to share workouts and activity on social media in a bid to bring people together online while contact was restricted during the coronavirus pandemic, and hailed the "stay active" challenge as a success.