The Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC) has reported successful results from its "stay active" challenge.

Exactly one month ago on Olympic Day, the organisation encouraged people to share workouts and activity on social media in a bid to bring people together online while contact was restricted during the coronavirus pandemic.

A two week time period was set to receive submissions, with the KSOC now reporting more than 47,000 user engagements.

There were also 2,763 posts related to the challenge.

Activities submitted included taekwondo, weightlifting, climbing and dancing.

The KSOC even released a free set of emoticons which were designed especially for the challenge, featuring the organisation's mascot Dalli.

"Over six months ago, the world started to experience the devastating impact of COVID-19," the KSOC said.

"Shortly, the pandemic dominated every aspect of life, including the sports calendar.

"However, it is also in these difficult times that the true strength of sports and its invaluable meaning to society becomes more apparent.

"It is heartwarming to see the young and old generation connect through sports during these challenging times."

Olympic Day is celebrated every year on June 23, to mark the date in 1894 when Pierre de Coubertin founded the International Olympic Committee in Paris.