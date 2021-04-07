Organisers of this year's rearranged Men's World Floorball Championships are confident that preparations are progressing "normally" ahead of the event in Helsinki.

The tournament in the Finnish capital was due to be held in December last year before being pushed into 2021 by the International Floorball Federation (IFF), as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New dates of between December 3 and 11 this year have been set, with tickets now on sale.

Event director Hanne Pirkola said she is confident there will be no restrictions on fans attending the event at Helsinki Ice Hall and Hartwall Arena.

"Preparations for the tournament are progressing normally with a view that we will be able to hold the games in December without audience restrictions," she said.

Finland will seek a third world title in a row at their home event ©Getty Images

"In any case, we will be giving special consideration to health and safety issues during the tournament in order to ensure a unique experience for players, spectators and volunteers alike.

"Where circumstances necessitate changes to arrangements, we will react quickly."

Finland will be looking for a third world title in a row at their home event.