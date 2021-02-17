The International Floorball Federation (IFF) has carried out a fan survey on environmental issues to see if the governing body's work is in line with the views of the sport's community.

A total of 385 people responded with most of these coming from floorball powerhouses Sweden, Finland, Czech Republic and Switzerland.

Seventy-five per cent of the responders strongly agreed that the IFF and the floorball community's commitment to environmental issues will help to improve the image of the sport.

Eight-four per cent strongly agreed that the IFF should sell environmentally friendly merchandise and 88 per cent said the governing body should communicate what measures floorball fans need to work on in their daily lives.

Providing education on environmental issues was backed by 72 per cent of responders while 88 per cent strongly agreed the IFF should set an example on how to address green matters.

Concerns addressed by responders to the survey included global warming, pollution of oceans, deforestation and air pollution.

The International Floorball Federation wanted to see if its environmental work was in line with the views of fans ©IFF

Most people said they had already started to play their part by doing things such as separating waste, saving water and electricity and using non-plastic shopping bags.

"Having insight about our fan communities' views will keep us on the right track in our sustainability work," said IFF sales coordinator Tero Kalsta.

"This also provides our partners with evidence on how they can align their own sustainability strategy in the IFF property."

The survey was carried out in cooperation with the Glion Higher Institute of Education, as a student project.

Everyone who responded was entered into a prize draw for a floorball stick, which was won by Peter Vrba from Slovakia.