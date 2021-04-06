IBSA moves Judo Grand Prix from Baku to Antalya due to COVID

The International Blind Sport Federation (IBSA) Judo Committee has moved its Grand Prix competition in Baku to Antalya due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Despite the switch to Turkey, the event will still be organised by the National Paralympic Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

IBSA confirmed that the dates of the competition have been slightly modified, with May 23 now the official arrival day when all teams will be tested for COVID-19.

Those attending the event must remain in their rooms until receiving a negative result, with May 24 listed as a quarantine day.

Classification is then scheduled for between May 25 and 27 before competition between May 28 and 29.

The event is part of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic process ©Getty Images

Teams are scheduled to leave Antalya on May 30.

Previously, the competition days in Baku were May 24 and 25.

The deadline to enter the event has been set as April 9.

It is an important competition as it is part of the qualification process for the blind judo events at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.