The International Hockey Federation (FIH) Presidential election will be held in a hybrid format after the organisation confirmed its members would be able to attend its Congress remotely or in person in New Delhi.

Incumbent President Narinder Batra is being challenged by Royal Belgian Hockey Association (KBHB) head Marc Coudron in the election, which the FIH said would remain on May 22.

In a statement, the FIH said staging a hybrid Congress would give all members the chance to take part "irrespective of whether they are currently able or not to travel internationally due to the global COVID-19 pandemic".

The elective Congress had been due to take place last year before it was postponed to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision to push back the meeting extended Batra's term as President.

FIH President Narinder Batra, left, is being challenged by Belgium's Marc Coudron in the Presidential election ©Getty Images

Hockey's worldwide governing body had hoped to hold the entire Congress, where four places on the Executive Board are up for grabs, in person before changing its plans due to the COVID-19 crisis.

insidethegames exclusively revealed in February that Batra would stand for a second term as President.

Batra, who is head of the Indian Olympic Association and a member of the International Olympic Committee, has led the FIH since 2016.

Coudron remains Belgium's most-capped international hockey player, having made 358 appearances for his country.

The 51-year-old has also played a key role in helping to put Belgium on the Olympic stage and challenge for medals after becoming the head of KBHB in 2005.

The winner of the election will serve as President until 2024 after the FIH shortened the second term from four years to three following the postponement of the 2020 Congress.