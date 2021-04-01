The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) has pledged to award a scholarship of €13,000 (£11,000/$15,255) for a Master of Business Administration (MBA) course in sports management.

It is the seventh time the DOSB has agreed to award the scholarship which is due to start in October.

Steffi Nerius, a German javelin world champion in 2009, received the scholarship last year.

The Friedrich Schiller University Jena has been running the part-time course for the past 12 years.

The subject of "digitalisation in sport" has been included in the curriculum as the course looks to keep up with the times.

The DOSB believes German sport is facing "major challenges" as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and is in need of "creative minds with new approaches" to analyse existing structures and "set new impulses".

Former world javelin champion Steffi Nerius secured last year's DOSB scholarship ©Getty Images

"Due to the corona pandemic, there will also be many changes in sport in the future," said Christian Siegel, head of sports facilities and environment for the DOSB.

"This requires competent and expert support.

"It is important to combine business knowledge and practice in order to survive in the professional field of sport.

"The students in Jena demonstrably learn these core competencies at a very high-quality level."

The DOSB said anyone who has a first university degree or vocational training with a commercial focus as well as initial work experience can apply for the MBA sport management course.

Applications opened today with the deadline set for June 7.

A jury is expected to award the scholarship in a multi-stage selection process.