The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) has partnered with the German Alzheimer's Society in a bid to increase access to sport for people with dementia.

As part of the "Sport Moves People with Dementia" project, interested clubs will be provided with extensive information free of charge.

It is hoped the range of sports and exercise activities for those with dementia can be expanded.

Around 1.6 million people are said to live with dementia in Germany.

"The DOSB is committed to ensuring that more and more of its 90,000 sports clubs offer needs-based sports and exercise for this target group," said DOSB vice-president Andreas Silbersack.

Federal funding has been secured for the project with the information sent to clubs including lesson plans and postcards with exercise ideas.

"We need such initiatives so that people with dementia and their relatives can continue to do their usual activities and thus gain a better quality of life," said German Alzheimer's Society chairwoman Monika Kaus.

The results of the project are due to be presented by the end of the year.