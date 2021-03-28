Van Aert wins Gent-Wevelgem as two teams pull out due to COVID-19 cases

Belgium’s Wout van Aert clinched victory at the Gent-Wevelgem, but the International Cycling Union (UCI) WorldTour event was overshadowed by the withdrawal of two teams due to positive COVID-19 cases.

The Team Jumbo-Visma rider came out on top in a seven-man sprint as he triumphed in 5 hours 45min 11sec in Belgium.

Van Aert edged out the Italian duo of Giacomo Nizzolo of Team Qhubeka Assos and Matteo Trentin of UAE Team Emirates, who came second and third respectively.

"This means a lot to me," Van Aert said after the win in windy conditions.

"Of course I have already won many beautiful races, but in the Flemish races it often just didn’t work out.

"I was waiting for this.

"I’m super happy with this, of course."

Van Aert joins a long list of Belgian riders to win their home race as he followed in the footsteps of the likes of Greg van Avermaet and three-time winner Tom Boonen.

Dutch rider Marianne Vos ensured it was a double triumph for Team Jumbo-Visma as she won the women's race ahead of Germany's Lisa Brennauer from Ceratizit-WNT and Belgium's Lotte Kopecky of Liv Racing.

Denmark’s Mads Pedersen was unable to defend his men's title after Trek-Segafredo pulled out following a team member testing positive for COVID-19.

"The person in question and other team members must be quarantined," a statement from Trek-Segafredo read.

"The entire team has now undergone an additional PCR test, in which an additional person tested positive.

"The team has decided not to participate in Gent-Wevelgem."

Marianne Vos celebrates after winning the women's race ©Getty Images

Bora-Hansgrohe were then forced to pull out of the race after 17 team members were considered to be close contacts of Britain’s Matthew Walls, who contracted COVID-19 last week.

According to Bora-Hansgrohe, the team had been given the green light by the UCI and race organisers only for the "COVID doctor in charge of the E3 race" to impose a seven-day quarantine on "two thirds of the team".

"I am very disappointed and angry," team manager Ralph Denk said.

"Who was selected and the reasons are completely unclear and it seems rather arbitrary.

"We tried everything last night, but the doctor didn't even answer us anymore."

Tomas van den Spiegel, chief executive of the Flanders Classic which runs the Gent-Wevelgem race, insisted they were not in a position to overturn the decision.

"BORA had a positive case last week, there 17 people were defined as high-risk contact and quarantined," said van den Spiegel.

"We checked everything, last night and also this morning, and as an organiser we cannot overrule such measures.

"Quarantine is quarantine.

"That decision was made in good conscience.

"As an organiser, we have nothing to say about that."