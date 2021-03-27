Perkins and Gonzales added to USA Boxing Board as athlete directors

Rahim Gonzales and Danielle Perkins have been added to the US Boxing Board of Directors as athlete representatives.

The pair are set to begin attending Board meetings from May and take the number of Board members to 13.

There is already one athlete director on the USA Boxing Board - Brian Ceballo.

Perkins, now 38, won the women's heavyweight title at the Women's World Boxing Championships in Ulan-Ude in 2019, before turning professional.

"Thank you, USA Boxing, for selecting me for the position as athlete director on the USA Boxing Board of Directors," said Perkins, who is unbeaten in the professional ranks.

"I’m excited to work closely with the Board providing my personal insight as a former boxer on Team USA’s High Performance Team.

"I plan to provide quality insight and stand by and for the athletes."

Rahim Gonzales and Danielle Perkins have joined the 13-person USA Boxing Board of Directors ©Getty Images

Gonzales, 24, is in the United States team for the Americas Olympic qualifier, and hoping to earn a place at Tokyo 2020.

The Las Vegas native is set to compete in the men's under-81 kilogram division.

"I have been a member of USA Boxing since I was eight, and I am truly grateful to continue to grow, learn and flourish under the leadership of the USA Boxing Board of Directors," added Gonzales.

"I look forward to my position and development as an athlete representative."