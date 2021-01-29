Davis removed from US boxing team for Tokyo 2020 and set to turn professional

Boxer Keyshawn Davis has been removed from the American team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualification and has reportedly agreed a deal to turn professional.

The world lightweight silver medallist had appeared uncertain about competing at Tokyo 2020 after the Games were postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A month after postponement, Davis said he would wait until after the Olympics before turning professional, but now appears to have changed his mind.

According to The Athletic, the 21-year-old now has recently signed a deal to turn professional.

Davis seemed to confirm these reports in a video posted on social media.

"Team USA molded me to fight better, stronger, faster and smarter than before," Davis said.

"Now it’s time to flip that next chapter."

USA Boxing announced the removal of Davis from the Olympic team, citing a violation of the athlete selection procedures, and will put forward Charlie Sheehy in the lightweight division instead.

"USA Boxing wishes Keyshawn the best of luck in his future endeavors inside and outside the ring," a statement from the governing body said.

Davis would have been considered a medal favourite at Tokyo 2020 had he qualified and competed.

His silver medal at the 2019 World Boxing Championships in Yekaterinburg matched the best Olympic or world finish for a male American boxer since 2007.

Davis also claimed a silver medal at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games in the light-welterweight category.

He lost to Cuba's two-time world champion Andy Cruz in both finals.

Andre Ward was the last male boxer from the US to earn an Olympic title, triumphing in the light-heavyweight division at Athens 2004.

Claressa Shields topped the podium at Rio 2016 after successfully defending her women's middleweight title.

The US Olympic boxing hopefuls are currently participating in a training camp in Colorado Springs until February 18.

After the camp, the boxers are scheduled to travel to Bulgaria and Spain for international tournaments.

They will then participate in a camp at Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in California before the Americas Olympic qualifying event in May.

There is still uncertainty shrouding the staging of the Olympics, however, which may have influenced Davis' decision to turn professional.

The Games are scheduled to run from July 23 to August 8, but many countries are still battling to control the COVID-19 pandemic.