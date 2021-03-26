Osama Ahmed Abdullah Al Shafar has been re-elected Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) President after winning a coin toss.

The United Arab Emirates official faced the challenge of Malaysia’s Dato Amarjeet Singh in the Presidential election, which was held in Dubai.

Two rounds of voting were held and a candidate required over 50 per cent of votes cast in the first round to be elected.

Neither candidate passed the threshold, with a second round held to determine which candidate held a majority.

Both candidates tied on 21 votes.

Under the ACC Constitution, the outcome of the election was decided by the toss of a coin.

Al Shafar won the coin toss and will now serve a second four-year term as ACC President.

As well as the ACC, Al Shafar serves as founding president of the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation, and Honorary Life President of the Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation.

He previously served as the President of the Emirates Bodybuilding Federation and is the current UAE Cycling Federation President.

The ACC Executive Committee will include Lee Li Chia of Chinese Taipei, China’s Yuan Yuan, Iran’s Asghar Khaleghi, Japan’s Tatsuo Hayashi, South Korea's Lee Daehoon, Macau's Wong Hang Cheong, Singapore's Hing Siong Chen.

Dato Amarjit Singh was elected to the Executive Committee, along with India’s Parminder Singh, Indonesia’s Raja Sapta Oktohari, Malaysia’s Beatrice Alfred Lajawa and Thailand’s Decha Hemkasri.

At the 2021 Oceania Cycling Confederation AGM today New Zealand's Tony Mitchell was elected the new President of the Oceania Cycling Confederation.



The new executive includes Tracey Gaudry, Patrick Keenan, Eric Tydingco and Anne Gripper https://t.co/vk3FnvhyZW pic.twitter.com/dabLfEzAB8 — Oceania Cycling Confederation (@OceaniaCycling) March 26, 2021

The ACC said Bahrain’s Khaled Hamad Al Khalifa, China’s Sun Weimin, Iran’s Mohsen Solgi and Dato Amarjit Singh will be candidates for the International Cycling Union (UCI) Management Committee later this year.

The Oceania Cycling Confederation (OCC) has also held its elections, with New Zealand's Tony Mitchell chosen unopposed as President for a four-year term during a virtual meeting.

Mitchell succeeds Australia’s Tracey Gaudry, who was elected to the Executive Committee alongside Fiji’s Patrick Keenan, Guam’s Eric Tydingco and Anne Gripper of Australia.

"I am honoured to be elected as the President of the Oceania Cycling Confederation," Mitchell said.

"I would like to thank the National Federations who have entrusted me with leading the continued growth and development of the OCC and cycling in our region.

"The OCC has a clear vision for developing cycling across all Federations and to expand our member base, at the core of which is enabling and inspiring people to ride.

"I look forward to working with all federations and my fellow executive members to bringing this vision to life.

"I extend my thanks and that of the OCC to outgoing President Tracey Gaudry for her leadership over the last eight years.

"During her time as President the OCC saw unprecedented growth in membership, enacted significant development activities in the Pacific Island nations, strengthened governance, grew Oceania representation across the UCI, built and sustained a strong financial base, enhanced the existing Oceania Championships and introduced new Oceania Championship and UCI sanctioned events, and improved the OCC’s brand and presence.

"I also thank the Executive Committee Members and Confederation staff for their contribution to this progress."

The OCC President automatically becomes an OCC representative on the UCI Management Committee.

Oceania candidates for the second Oceania UCI Management Committee representative and voting delegates for the 2021 UCI Congress will be selected at an OCC Extraordinary General Meeting in the coming months.

"I’m grateful to have played a role in the remarkable progress of cycling with the Oceania Cycling Confederation and UCI families over the past eight years and to everyone in Australia, Oceania and across the globe who has supported, guided and of course challenged me throughout to strive for important reform and progress," Gaudry said.

"However, progress is not possible without change at the right time, and it’s time."