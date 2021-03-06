Italy’s Enrico Della Casa has been elected European Cycling Union (UEC) President at the organisation’s virtual Congress.

Della Casa was the sole candidate for the Presidency after incumbent Rocco Cattaneo of Switzerland opting not to seek a second term after four years in the role.

He will serve a four-year term until 2025.

"Leading a Continental Confederation as important as the UEC in such unprecedented times is a challenge which requires commitment and awareness," Della Casa said.

"Over the last eight years as general secretary, thanks to the former Presidents, David Lappartient and Rocco Cattaneo and their respective Management Committees, we initiated a major development plan giving the UEC a new, modern and organised image making it today one of the most important and recognised organisations in European sport.

"The grassroots activities of 50 affiliated National Federations and our athletes, especially young people, has always been the focus of our attention.

"We created and implemented a development plan which, in addition to other actions, lead to the introduction of new events, the European road title for the elite category, multi-year contracts with some sponsors and Eurovision, and we have strengthened our relationship with the International Cycling Union (UCI), the European Olympic Committees and National Federations.

"I would firstly like to thank the National Federations who have entrusted me to continue with them the journey that the UEC began under the Presidency of David Lappartient and Rocco Cattaneo, Presidents to whom I am grateful for handing over a strong and solid Confederation in all respects, and I would also like to thank Management Committee members and Technical Commissions over the last few years for their decisive contribution to the UEC’s development."

Della Casa had served as UEC secretary general since 2013, having previously been a member and President of the UEC Track Commission.

The Italian has also held roles as the UCI Anti-Doping Commission coordinator and track coordinator.

Della Casa was the track coordinator at the Italian Cycling Federation from 2002 to 2013.

He has also been responsible for the logistical management of track and road national teams at major events such as the Athens 2004, Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympics, as well as World Championships and World Cup races.

"I have greatly enjoyed the wonderful managerial experience leading the UEC, which is ending today after four years," said Cattaneo.

"I am proud to hand over the Presidency of the Confederation which represents over 80 per cent of the world cycling movement to Enrico Della Casa.

"Enrico and I have worked together in perfect harmony over the last four years to give the UEC the role that it has today on an international level and I know that he has the necessary expertise to continue the work that we started a few years ago."

©Getty Images

UCI President David Lappartient, who previously served as a UEC President, congratulated Della Casa on his election.

"I am certain that he will bring his experience, skill and commitment to serve the UEC and European cycling," Lappartient said.

"I know how passionate he is about our wonderful sport and his willingness to serve all European National Federations.

"He will be worthy of the trust of UEC members who will continue to lead the way, both in terms of the organisation of prestigious events and good governance, especially for the development of the youth categories and women’s cycling."

Slovakia’s Katarina Jakubova, Belarus’ Natallia Tsylinskaya, Russia’s Alexander Gusyatnikov, Denmark’s Henrik Jess Jensen, Bulgaria’s Dragomir Kouzov and Portugal’s Delmino Albano Magalhães Pereira were elected to the UEC Board.

Gusyatnikov, Jess Jensen and Pereira were named vice-presidents after the election, with Britain’s Alasdair MacLennan named UEC secretary general.

The UEC Board agreed to create a UEC Women's Commission, which will be chaired by Natallia Tsylinskaya.

UCI Management Committee European candidates and the fifteen voting delegates for the UCI Congress were also chosen at the meeting.