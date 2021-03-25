Next month's Pan-American Olympic canoe slalom qualifiers in Rio de Janeiro have been cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis.

The International Canoe Federation (ICF) and Pan American Canoe Federation (COPAC) called off the event because of the high coronavrius case rate in Brazil, plus travel restrictions in place as a result of this.

"In a perfect world, we would have the best canoe slalom paddlers from the COPAC region assembling in Rio, all having had the same training opportunities, fighting for a ticket to the Olympic Games," ICF secretary general Simon Toulson said.

"But this is not a perfect world.

"COPAC, event organisers and the ICF have worked as hard as we possible can to hold this event, but unfortunately the COVID situation in Brazil makes it impossible for us to invite athletes and officials to Rio for competition."

The event had been due to run from April 29 to May 2.

Brazil surpassed 3,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day for the first time this week ©Getty Images

The ICF will now liase with the International Olympic Committee over how to allocate the region's quota places for this year's Olympics.

Canoe sprint Pan-American Olympic qualifiers in Curitiba had already been called off on health grounds.

Brazil surpassed 3,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day for the first time this week.

Three events in Europe, including its Stand-Up Paddling (SUP) World Championships, have also been delayed by the ICF owing to the pandemic.

The SUP World Championships in Hungary have moved from June until September 9 to 12.

A Wildwater Canoe World Cup leg in France has been delayed until October 1 to 3, having been on the calendar for May.

The ICF's Junior and Under-23 Canoe Sprint World Championships in Portugal have also been pushed back from July until September 3 to 6.

Toulson said it was hoped that delaying these event would allow for them to go ahead in "a much safer, fairer way", should the health situation across Europe improve.