The canoe sprint Pan-American Olympic qualifiers in Curitiba in Brazil have been cancelled due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

The decision from the International Canoe Federation (ICF) was based on the advice of the Pan American Canoe Federation (COPAC) that the event should be cancelled.

The ICF is now in discussions with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over how to allocate the 14 quota spots for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Local authorities in Curitiba enforced tougher restrictions due to an upturn in COVID-19 cases, meaning COPAC would not be able to hold the event fairly and safely.

COPAC had considered postponement of the event, but local health authorities were unable to guarantee the safety of athletes.

The qualifiers had been due to run from April 8 to 11.

The Rio 2016 Olympics canoe slalom venue is still set to host the Pan-American Tokyo 2020 qualifier ©Getty Images

The allocation of quotas that were due to be awarded at the qualifier will require a final approval from the IOC Executive Board.

The Canoe Slalom Pan-American Championships in Rio de Janeiro, another qualifier for the Olympics, are scheduled to go ahead as planned from April 30 to May 2.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to take place from July 23 to August 8 after the Games were postponed from last year due to the pandemic.

To date, there have been more than 10.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Brazil, resulting in the deaths of over 262,000 people.