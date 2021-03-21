Former British Cycling doctor Richard Freeman has been permanently struck off the medical register in Britain.

Freeman was found guilty earlier this month of ordering a banned substance for an unnamed cyclist, with a tribunal concluding that he had ordered testosterone "knowing or believing" it would enhance the performance of the rider.

He had either admitted or was found guilty of 21 of the 22 charges issued by the General Medical Council.

This included ordering a shipment of testogel - a substance that is banned both in and out of competition - to British Cycling and Team Sky headquarters in Manchester in 2011.

The tribunal ruled that Freeman’s fitness to practice was "impaired by reason of his misconduct".

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) has now confirmed Freeman has been erased from the medical register.

"The tribunal considered that Dr Freeman's behaviour is fundamentally incompatible with continued registration," said MPTS chairman Neil Dalton.

"The tribunal has therefore determined that erasure is the only sufficient sanction which would protect patients, maintain public confidence in the profession and send a clear message to Dr Freeman, the profession and the public that his misconduct constituted behaviour unbefitting and incompatible with that of a registered doctor."

Freeman has said he vehemently disagrees with the decision, with his lawyer Mary O’Rourke suggesting an appeal was "highly likely".

The former Team Sky doctor has indicated he will seek to appeal the decision ©Getty Images

"I disagree vehemently with the determination of the tribunal," Freeman said, according to the BBC.

"I have the right of appeal and will now consider that option with the benefit of further legal advice.

"No further statements will be issued before that process is completed."

Freeman, who worked for Team Sky and British Cycling between 2009 and 2017, was last month charged with "possession of a prohibited substance" and "tampering or attempted tampering with any part of doping control" by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD).

The latter charge would cover an attempt to subvert any aspect of doping control, including an investigation.

Freeman has alleged he was bullied into ordering the testosterone by Shane Sutton, the former British Cycling and Team Sky coach, claiming that it was ordered to treat the Australian for erectile dysfunction.

Sutton has denied Freeman’s claims.

British Cycling enjoyed unprecedented success during the time Freeman worked for the organisation.

Britain won eight of the 18 cycling gold medals on offer at the London 2012 Olympics and backed that up with another six at Rio 2016.

From 2012 to 2017, Team Sky also won the Tour de France five out of six years.