Munich 2022 European Championships organisers claim event can be "light at the end of the tunnel"

Organisers of the 2022 multi-sport European Championships in Munich believe their event can help mark the end of the pandemic's blight on sport.

"We want to be the light at the end of the tunnel," Florian Weber, creative director and head of event presentation at the Championships, told ispo.com.

The hope is that spectators will be free to watch the 4,400 athletes at the second multi-sport European Championships - following the inaugural edition in Berlin and Glasgow in 2018 - in athletics, beach volleyball, canoe racing, sport climbing, cycling, rowing, table tennis, triathlon and gymnastics.

"These are very difficult times for events at the moment,” Weber said.

"Maybe we'll be the first after that.

"We want to show Germany and the world that there is a sustainable way to organise such events.

"A way that brings benefits and does not tear a big hole in the budget."

The multi-sport European Championships in Munich next year will centre upon the Olympic Park created for the staging of the 1972 Games ©Getty Images

A key part of that aspiration will be the use of the Olympic Park established for the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Organisers have defined a total of six sustainability goals.

"We are planning a large school programme with a competition," Weber added.

"We don't just want to inspire sports fans, we also want to do something for non-sports fans.

"We want to create memories, create surprising and unexpected experiences."