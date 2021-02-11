Next year’s European Championships in Munich will be the highlight of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the 1972 Olympic Games, the city’s Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter has declared.

Nearly 4,500 athletes are expected to compete in nine sports in the German city at the event scheduled to take place between August 11 and 21.

The event concept, which sees the sports hosting their continental Championships in the same venue to maximise their marketing potential, was presented for the first time officially to the leaders from politics, sport, business, media, science, as well as culture and religion, who make up the 45-strong Munich 2022 Honorary Board.

There is due to be 158 medal events in athletics, beach volleyball, canoe sprint, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, sport climbing, table tennis and triathlon with facilities used for Munich 1972 being utilised.

The concept of primarily using existing sports facilities and infrastructure with the Olympic Park built for a Games nearly half-a-century ago as the centrepiece sets an example in terms of sustainability, it is claimed.

"The European Championships 2022 are the highlight in the year of the golden jubilee of the 1972 Olympic Games and prove once again that the sustainability of Olympic sports venues can work,” Reiter said.

"The organisation of the event is already in full swing and promises unique sporting moments.

“I would like to thank the members of the Honorary Board for their broad support from the most diverse sectors of our society and I am delighted about their willingness to contribute to the success of this outstanding major sporting event in the state capital of Munich.”

The 2022 European Championship will mark the 50th anniversary since Munich hosted the 1972 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

The event, which was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, was hosted by Reiter and Marion Schöne, the managing director of Olympiapark München GmbH.

Other Board member who took part in the meeting included Stephan Mayer, Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister of the Interior, Building and Community, Markus Söder, Minister President of the Free State of Bavaria, and Joachim Herrmann, Bavaria's State Minister of the Interior, for Sport and Integration.

Sport was represented by the presidents of the participating German sports associations as well as Kristina Vogel, double Olympic gold medallist in track cycling, and Fabian Hambüchen, Olympic champion in gymnastics.

Complementing the founding vision of the European Championships ‚”to create a must-watch, must-attend that elevates the Champions of Europe”, the vision of Munich 2022 is “to inspire, set new standards and leave a lasting legacy - for all participants, the city of Munich and future sporting events”, the Board were told.

The mission is “to unite extraordinary experiences and achievements under one roof,” it was added.

“Munich 2022 stands for the unexpected, for incomparable moments and feelings of happiness that will be remembered.”

Visitors will benefit from the short distances between the venues and good public transport connections, which also help to minimise the impact on the city and its surroundings, German officials hope.

Up to 10,000 volunteers are set to be recruited to help run the event.

Munich 2022 will be the second edition of the European Championships following their debut in Glasgow and Berlin in 2018 ©Getty Images

It will be the second edition of the European Championships following the event's debut in 2018 when six sports were held in Glasgow and the athletics in Berlin.

In addition to the sports programme, this time there is also due to be “The Roofs - Cultural Festival of Munich 2022” featuring a mix of music, culture, art and food.

“I am very much looking forward to this international sports festival, to exciting competitions and full stadiums,” Herrmann said.

“It is a great thing for Munich to once again host a major sporting event on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Olympic Games - and in the time-honoured Olympic Park to boot.

“This is not only the chance to present Germany as a sport-loving and hospitable country, but hopefully also an opportunity to present the sport in full bloom again after the corona pandemic and to revive the enthusiasm among the spectators.”