Applications open for £2 million fund to help people celebrate Birmingham 2022

Residents and community groups have been given the opportunity apply for a slice of a £2 million ($2.8 million/€2.3 million) fund designed to help people feel involved in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Celebrating Communities Small Grants Funding Scheme was approved by the Birmingham City Council in December.

It aims to maximise the benefit and legacy of hosting the Commonwealth Games.

Grants will be available to initiatives that follow one of three themes - "Get Active", "Ready, Steady, Fun" and "Celebrating Culture".

"Get Active" initiatives will encourage communities to get active by participating in sports and recreational activities.

The overriding aim should be to encourage residents, of all abilities and ages, to engage in physical activity and improve their health and wellbeing.

This is not restricted to organised sport and could include activities such as running, gardening and walking.

"Ready, Steady, Fun" initiatives will deliver community projects to ensure a local area is Games ready, by activities such as improving communal space or hosting community celebrations.

"Celebrating Culture" initiatives will develop community-led cultural events that encourage intergenerational activities.

Proposed schemes should harness the power of culture to bring people together, celebrate their identities, Birmingham’s place in the Commonwealth and the culture, heritage and stories of their communities, it is claimed.

The scheme will allocate funding across the Birmingham's 69 wards using a formula that takes into account local deprivation data and the size of the ward.

Wards with one councillor will receive between £11,100 ($15,500/€13,000) and £17,500 ($24,200/€20,400), while wards with two councillors will receive between £22,200 ($30,700/€25,900) and £35,000 ($48,400/€40,800).

Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward said he hoped the fund would help "unlock some of the local excitement" for the 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Residents and groups have until June 1 to apply for a portion of the fund.

Community voting will then take place to select the successful bids between July and September, with projects then commencing in October.

A second round for applicants will then open.

"We're determined that the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be a Games for everyone, bringing people and communities across the city together," said Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward.

"Of course, not every district and neighbourhood will have a venue for the main competition, but through this fund residents and community groups can play a big part in a city-wide celebration.

"We want everyone to embrace our status as a proud host city and, thanks to this funding, there are lots of ways for communities to get involved.

"We hope Celebrating Communities will help unlock some of the local excitement and help make the events of 2022 memorable for the people of Birmingham."

The Celebrating Communities Small Grants Funding Scheme is part of a wider £6 million ($8.3 million/€7 million) package assembled by the Birmingham City Council to maximise the legacy of hosting the Games.

Of the remaining £4million ($5.5 million/€4.7 million), £2 million has already been approved for the Creative Communities Small Grants Fund.

The final £2 million will be targeted at supporting learning, equalities and physical activity.

Birmingham is scheduled to host the Commonwealth Games from July 28 to August 8 2022.