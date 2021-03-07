Players from National Football League outfit the Los Angeles Rams helped open a vaccination centre at the SoFi Stadium, set to be a key venue when the city hosts the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth and linebacker Kenny Young were on hand to assist the vaccination effort at the facility.

It has been opened specifically for Los Angeles Unified School District employees, and it is claimed that "thousands" of education staff will be vaccinated against COVID-19 at the site.

"I just think it’s a great opportunity for us as the Rams to be part of something that’s going on in our community that’s so special," Whitworth said.

"To have the opportunity for our school staff, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, teachers - everyone getting vaccinated, the opportunity to be safe and be able to go to school and get our kids educated and back into schools, I think it’s a special day and we’re just so proud to be here and be a part of it."

The United States is the world's worst hit country by the coronavirus pandemic.

The country has recorded more than 29 million cases and at least 537,000 deaths from COVID-19.

The 70,000-seater SoFi Stadium, opened in September last year, serves as home for the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, and is due to host next year’s Super Bowl.

The arena is scheduled to stage the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, as well as athletics, at the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics.