Kageura and Sone among winners as Japanese judoka dominate last day of Tashkent Grand Slam

Japan won four of the five remaining gold medals on the final day of competition at the International Judo Federation (IJF) Tashkent Grand Slam in Uzbekistan.

Kenta Nagasawa was the first of those successful judoka, winning the men's under-90 kilograms final against home favourite Davlat Bobonov.

The victory marks Nagasawa's first Grand Slam triumph since 2017.

In the bronze-medal matches, Mammadali Mehdiyev of Azerbaijan and Krisztián Tóth of Hungary emerged victorious.

Mami Umeki followed up Nagasawa's gold medal with one of her own in the women's under-78kg.

The 2015 world champion defeated Karla Prodan of Croatia in the final; South Korea's Lee Jeong-yun and Israel's Inbar Lanir won the bronze medals - both first-time medallists at a Grand Slam.

Twenty-year-old Akira Sone then made it a third victory of the day for Japan overcoming Brazil's Beatriz Souza in the over-78kg weight class.

Sone, the reigning world champion, will hope to retain that title in this city later in the year.

Tunisia's Nihel Cheikh Rouhou and South Korea's Kim Ha-yun claimed the bronze medals.

Wonderful display of sportsmanship and also passion in the -100kg final, as Toma Nikiforov takes his first ever Grand Slam Gold Medal - great stuff!



Kokoro Kageura is still in red-hot form a year removed from ending Frenchman Teddy Riner's 10-year undefeated streak, and won gold in Tashkent in the men's over-100kg.

He defeated South Korea's Kim Sung-min in the final, while Kim Min-jong of South Korea and Germany's Erik Abramov won the bronze medals.

The outlier gold medallist today was Toma Nikiforov of Belgium in the men's under-100kg, who defeated Bulgaria's Boris Georgiev in the final.

Muzaffarbek Turoboyev of Uzbekistan and Mongolia's Gonchigsuren Batkhuyag claimed the bronze medals in that weight class.

The next leg of the IJF's Judo World Tour is set to be the Tbilisi Grand Slam from March 26 to 28 in Georgia.