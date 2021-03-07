The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) has announced a partnership with sportswear retailer Mr Price Sport.

The four-year agreement, billed as a multi-Games partnership, will see Mr Price Sport become the official apparel sponsor of Team South Africa.

SASCOC says the partnership will include the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, the 2023 African Games in Accra and the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"It has always been a goal of SASCOC and Team South Africa to partner with a proudly South African brand," said Barry Hendricks, SASCOC President.

"We are excited and thrilled to be partnering with Mr Price Sport - this is a momentous occasion in which Team South Africa will participate in the world’s biggest events, kitted and dressed by a South African brand, a first of its kind."

SASCOC said the agreement will begin with Tokyo 2020, where the country’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes are set to wear locally developed athletic apparel at the Olympics’ and Paralympics Opening Ceremony, as well as on the podium.

Mr Price Sport has reportedly worked closely with local designers, with expert advice from SASCOC and the athletes, to create innovative kit for the South African team.

The company will also make key items available in stores in South Africa.

South African athletes will wear Mr Price Sport kit at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"We are very excited about this new partnership and it is an absolute honour to be kitting out Team South Africa," said Roger Maingard, Mr Price Sport managing director.

"Equipping South Africa’s foremost, elite athletes in one of the country’s most accessible brands serves as a great inspiration for all.

"Having young, aspiring Olympians and Paralympians see their sporting heroes in a brand they know and love can only serve to inspire."

SASCOC said Mr Price Sport has become a household brand in the country, with several of the country’s best athletes wearing kit produced by the company.

Tokyo 2020 was delayed by 12 months because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the Olympics scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8.

The Paralympics are set to follow from August 24 to September 5.