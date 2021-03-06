Qatar Olympic Committee reiterates commitment to remain in dialogue with IOC over 2032 Olympics

The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) has confirmed it will remain in dialogue with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as it reiterated its commitment to hosting the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, despite the naming of Brisbane as the preferred host last month.

The IOC approved Brisbane as its preferred candidate for the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics last month, entering into exclusive negotiations with the Australian city.

This came as a blow to other cities interested in hosting the Games, including Doha.

The Qatar capital had targeted the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics as the next major event it wants to stage after the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2030 Asian Games, which it was awarded at the end of last year.

Despite the setback, QOC President Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani revealed the organisation would continue to work with the IOC Future Host Summer Commission, which was established in 2019 to identify and recommend venues for the Games and enter into dialogue with prospective countries and cities.

"Hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games 2032 remains our ultimate ambition," said Sheikh Joaan.

"We have listened and learned from our two previous bids and humbly believe that we are now perfectly positioned to deliver a low-risk, sustainable and world-class edition of Games, which is perfectly aligned with Olympic Agenda 2020+5.

"We are looking forward to continuing our dialogue with the Future Host Commission.

"With the Games 11 years away, we hope to have the opportunity to discuss our plans with the Commission and develop our bid further, before a final decision is taken.

"We are confident that in continuing our dialogue with the IOC we can demonstrate how the Games in Qatar would make history, delivering an unprecedented legacy for our region and the Olympic Movement."

QOC President Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani said hosting the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games remained the "ultimate ambition" ©Getty Images

The QOC had presented its bid for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games to the Future Host Commission on February 3.

According to the bid, 80 per cent of venues used would already be existing, and would include those used for the 2019 World Athletics Championships and 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The QOC announced its interest in hosting an Olympics and Paralympics as early as 2032 last July.

This announcement prompted some criticism, however, with opponents claiming Qatar has used major sporting events to improve its image amid a poor human rights record, and criticism of migrants' rights at World Cup construction sites.

Brisbane became the first city to become a preferred candidate for a Summer Olympic Games under the IOC's new process for selecting the host of its flagship event.

The Future Host Commission was created as the previous approach of pitting competing cities against one another to host the Olympics for a given year and then announcing the winner seven years in advance was abandoned.

The old bidding system created "too many losers" among rejected host cities, who often spent millions of dollars on promoting their campaign and often never bid again, IOC President Bach claimed.

India, Indonesia, China, Germany and Hungary had also expressed an interest in staging the Games in 2032.