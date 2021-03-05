Growing number of clubs call on Norway to boycott FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Pressure is mounting on Norway to pull out of next year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, should they qualify, amid concerns over human rights and labour workers in the host country.

Rosenborg BK became the latest top-flight Norwegian club to back calls for a boycott after 202 members voted in favour of the move, with just 46 against, at a meeting yesterday.

The country’s most successful club joins fellow Eliteserien sides Tromsø, Odds Ballklub, Strømsgodset, Viking and Brann in declaring their support for a Norwegian boycott.

Proposals are now expected to be submitted to the Norwegian Football Federation, who are due to hold to meet on March 14.

A decision is unlikely to be made until the Federation stages its Annual General Meeting next year.

The Norwegian team are due to start their qualification campaign on March 24 with a trip to Gibraltar as they bid to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

But calls are growing for them to withdraw from the competition after The Guardian reported that 6,500 workers had died in Qatar over the past 11 years.

Qatar was controversially awarded the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 2010 despite allegations of bribery and corruption in the bid process.

Tromsø were the first Norwegian club to call for a boycott, describing the number of deaths as "horrifying".

Around 6,500 workers constructing stadiums for the 2022 FIFA World Cup are thought to have died ©Getty Images

"Tromsø IL thinks it is time for football to stop and take a few steps back," a statement from the club read.

"We should think about the idea of football and why so many people love our sport.

"The fact that corruption, modern slavery and a high number of dead workers are the basis of the most important thing we have, the World Cup, is not at all acceptable."

Speaking to The Athletic, former Norway defender Tom Høgli, who is on the board at Tromsø, called on FIFA to do a "better job at creating ethical standards".

"We think it’s time to draw a line and take the next step," said Høgli who made 49 appearances for Norway between 2008 and 2015.

"When we take this stand, we hope the Norwegian FA do the same."

Odds Ballklubb, the country’s oldest club, also released a statement calling for a boycott.

"Corruption, slave-like working conditions and systematic violations of human rights are as far removed from football’s idea and football’s values as can be achieved," the statement read.

Former Norway defender Tom Høgli has been one of the leading voices trying to get the national side to boycott the tournament ©Getty Images

Høgli has welcomed the support of Rosenborg, claiming it will be "noticed internationally", but the club’s chairman Ivar Koteng believes more countries need to get behind a boycott.

"One must hope that many big clubs and countries get involved, so it has an effect," Koteng told Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten.

"But this may have a small significance.

"We are good at skiing and not so good at football, unfortunately."

A petition has also been launched in Denmark, urging their national side to boycott the FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to the country’s poor human rights conditions and FIFA corruption allegations, according to The Independent.

Should the petition gain 50,000 signatures by June 8, a potential boycott will be discussed in the Danish Parliament.

Amnesty International has also criticised Qatar for "leaving thousands of workers at the mercy of unscrupulous employers".

"National teams and players could play an active role in using their leverage, influence and position to shed light on the situation of migrant workers and push for the implementations of reforms," a spokesperson from Amnesty International told The Athletic.

"We all have a role to play in ensuring that human-rights gains and sustainable change are achieved for migrant workers beyond this tournament."