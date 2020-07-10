Qatar 2022 has cut part of its World Cup workforce due to the economic pressures of the coronavirus pandemic.

To ease financial pressures on the country, state-funded companies were asked to cut monthly costs for non-Qatari employees by 30 per cent.

This included the Supreme Committee for Legacy and Delivery, which is organising the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In a statement, the organisation confirmed it was making staff cuts, but did not reveal how many redundancies had been made, as reported by Inside World Football.

It also claimed that all due salary and end of service benefits would be given to those leaving.

The Supreme Committee employs 500 people but also monitors thousands of contractors working at stadium construction sites.

Qatar 2022 has repeatedly faced criticism for its treatment of workers at such sites.

Amnesty International reported workers at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar were still waiting for seven months pay ©Getty Images

Last month, Amnesty International reported 100 workers at Al Bayt Stadium, which is due to host a World Cup semi-final, were awaiting up to seven months of pay.

Amnesty claimed it raised the issue with Qatari authorities, FIFA and Qatar 2022, which led to some employees beginning to receive part of what they were owed.

Qatar Meta Coats, which is in charge of the Al Bayt Stadium project, reportedly told Amnesty that payment delays were due to financial difficulties which is is trying to resolve.

Three stadiums are now ready for Qatar 2022, due to take place from November 21 to December 18 in two years time.

Construction has been completed for the new 40,000-seat Al Janoub Stadium and Education City Stadium, while an upgrade to the Khalifa International venue is finished.

Five further stadiums are set to be completed prior to the tournament in the Gulf nation, with the Supreme Committee claiming that preparations remain on track despite the pandemic.

Other companies such as FIFA partner Qatar Airways and World Cup broadcast rights holder beIN Sports have also made staff cuts.