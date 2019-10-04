The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has suspended the accreditation of the Athens Laboratory for up to six months because of a "lack of institutional support and investment".

Non-conformities with the international standard were found by WADA during an inspection to the facility in the Greek capital.

The lack of funding in the laboratory was among the issues uncovered by inspectors from the global anti-doping watchdog.

Disciplinary proceedings were opened in August, WADA said, before a recommendation was made to the Executive Committee.

The suspension prohibits the laboratory from carrying out any anti-doping activities, including analysis of all blood and urine samples.

All samples at the Athens Laboratory must now be shipped to a nearby WADA-accredited facility ©Getty Images

All samples will have to be transferred to a nearby WADA-accredited laboratory during its period of suspension.

"This is in order to ensure continued high-quality sample analysis, which also helps preserve athletes' confidence in this process and the wider anti-doping system," WADA stated.

It is feasible the suspension could be extended if the laboratory fails to correct the issues revealed by WADA, but it could also be lifted sooner.

The Doping Control Laboratory of Athens is the third currently suspended by WADA, joining facilities in New Delhi and Helsinki.

WADA suspended the accreditation of the laboratory in New Delhi because of problems with a test which can help detect the presence of steroids in an anti-doping sample, among other non-conformities.

The Helsinki Laboratory is self-suspended "while it finalises its plan to relocate to a new facility, under a new host organisation".