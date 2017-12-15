Her Royal Highness Princess Eeuphelma Choden Wangchuck has officially opened a new multi-sport hall in Bhutan.

The facility in Punakha has been funded by the Royal Government of Bhutan and the Government of India.

A handover of the venue has taken place from the Bhutan Olympic Committee (BOC) to the Punakha Sports Association (PSA), for its operation and sustainable management.

It is hoped that youngsters in the area will be encouraged to take up sport by enjoying access to the facility.

"The Bhutan Olympic Committee is steadfast in its mission to deliver sports to each and every dzongkhag [region] within the country," Sonam Karma Tshering, the secretary general of the BOC, said.

"We have plans for constructing multi-sport halls in other dzongkhags as well.

"Such facilities will not only help the local community participate in sports but also help the BOC in delivering its vision of excellence through sports for all."

Bhutan are still awaiting their first Olympic medal ©Getty Images

After the inauguration, a friendly basketball match was organised between officials of the BOC and a team of officials from the PSA.

Bhutan has competed at every edition of the Summer Olympics since Los Angeles 1984 but are still awaiting their first medal.

The country sent a team of two to Rio 2016.

Karma Karma, who carried the nation's flag at the Opening Ceremony, lost in the round of 64 in the women's individual archery competition.

Shooter Kunzang Lenchu did not advance from the qualification round in the women's 10 metre air rifle.