Ten outstanding females and three organisations have been shortlisted for the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) 2021 International Women’s Day Recognition awards, with winners to be announced on March 8, the global celebration day for women and gender equality.

This is the second year, since its inception in 2013, that the International Women’s Day Recognition has expanded into categories, awarding primarily women in the Paralympic Movement who inspire and emulate the Paralympic ideals, and serve as positive role models.

Five outstanding female candidates have been named in the respective Builder and Next Generation categories, and three organisations have been shortlisted for the National Paralympic Committee and International Federation (NPC/IF) category.

Candidates in the Builder category, which recognises sustained and consistent leadership over a period of time, advocacy, overall contributions and impact promoting and supporting women in sport, include Batoul Moshref Javadi, the deputy of women students’ affairs across the country in Iran, who also serves on NPC Iran’s Executive Board, shedding light on the abilities and challenges for women.

She is also the vice-president of Women Affairs for the Iran Sports Federation for the Disabled.

Kate Caithness CBE, the President of the World Curling Federation is one of two women currently President of an International Federation.

Caithness developed wheelchair curling by running try-out sessions in Scotland, before playing a central part in the introduction of the World Wheelchair Curling Championship in 2002 and eventually wheelchair curling’s place at the 2006 Winter Paralympic Games.

Kate Caithness CBE, the President of the World Curling Federation, is one of five females shortlisted in the Builder category of this year's IPC International Women’s Day Recognition awards ©Getty Images

She was instrumental in the recent introduction of the wheelchair mixed doubles to the Paralympic programme.

Ann Cody, Paralympic champion, currently oversees the International Disability Rights portfolio at the US Department of State, where she works to promote inclusivity and fight discrimination for persons with disabilities globally.

She has also held leadership positions at the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, IPC and International Olympic Committee.

Ming-chu Mu, who led Chinese Taipei to its Paralympic debut in 1992 and has served since then as President of the National Olympic Committee, working to popularise Para sports at home and increasing women’s participation.

Shaenaz Voss, who has been building a platform for Para sports in Fiji through mentoring.

Her efforts are evident in terms of the growth of women leaders within NPC Fiji, both at executive and operational levels.

In her current Presidency role, NPC Fiji has 43 per cent female representation on the Executive Board and is working to elevate female athletes, such as Naibili Vatunisolo, who hopes to be the country’s first female Paralympian.

The Next Generation category honours emerging leadership, advocacy, overall contributions and impact promoting and supporting women in sport.

Candidates in this category are considered to be in the early stage of their career.

Colombia’s Jenny Ortiz Cardenas is a member of World Para Powerlifting’s Education and Development Advisory Group, a professor at a university, an international technical official and course educator.

She supported the creation of a mentorship initiative for female technical officials and coaches as well as She Can Lift.

Para athlete Fathimath Ibrahim, who has volunteered with the Maldivian Red Crescent for the past 10 years and has advanced to a managerial position.

Additionally, she has been a member of the blind and vision impaired society of Maldives, Women and Democracy, Cancer Society, Regional Alliance for Fostering Youth and the Maldives Women’s Association.

Zahra Nemati, Iran's double Paralympic archery champion, is among the five women shortlisted in the Next Generation category in this year's IPC International Women’s Day Recognition awards ©Getty Images

Zahra Nemati, Iran’s first gold medallist at a Paralympics or Olympics, is also a distinguished activist.

She participated at the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and in May 2018, she was designated as the first Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Ambassador by the President of Global Understanding (GU) Regional Action Centre in Iran.

Ileana Rodriguez, a former refugee and London 2012 Paralympian, who has worked as the Americas Paralympic Committee Athlete Representative and runs I Design Access, a design consulting firm looking to create more accessible buildings for persons with disabilities.

She will be Chef de Mission for the Tokyo 2020 Refugee Paralympic Team.

Nur Syahidah Binte Alim, Singapore’s first female Para archer and first world champion, who currently serves as a member of the Asian Paralympic Committee Athletes Committee and was the chairperson of the Singapore Para Athletes Commission from 2018 to 2020.

The NPC/IF category recognises the leadership and impact of National Paralympic Committees and International Federations (IFs) who promote and support women in sport.

This year's first candidate is World Para Powerlifting, which through collaboration with researchers, has conducted studies analysing the barriers and facilitators of female athletes, technical officials and coaches, which led to the development of dedicated programmes such as "She Can Lift" that was launched to educate and empower female participants to become technical officials and coaches within the sport.

"She Can Lift" engaged women in 25 countries and World Para Powerlifting has seen a 138 per cent increase in women participating in the sport since 2009.

Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) has been committed to being an equal opportunities employer.

PNZ’s staff is comprised of 80 per cent female senior leadership and has many involved in advocacy for women and girls in sport.

The achievements of its athletes have opened up numerous opportunities to promote diversity and inclusion, for example Sport NZ media research project reported 57 per cent of Paralympic coverage includes women compared to 33 per cent of Olympic coverage.

NPC Peru, whose growth and development has involved and promoted not only the development of Para sport at the national level, but specifically the inclusion of Para female athletes.

The winners will be decided by the IPC’s Women in Sport Committee, chaired by Rita van Driel, who said: "The 2021 International Women’s Day Recognition supports one of the IPC’s key strategic objectives, which is to promote gender balance in leadership positions across the Paralympic Movement.

"I can say without doubt that the 2021 nominations process has been our strongest to date, and we are hugely encouraged by the number of entries which showed women across the Movement breaking down barriers that restrict participation and implementing initiatives that engage more women at all levels and positions in Paralympic sport."

The 2020 winners were Poland’s Paulina Malinowska-Kowalczyk (Builder), Jordan’s Maha Bargouthi (Next Generation Leader) and Paralympics Australia (National Paralympic Committee and International Federation).