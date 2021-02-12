International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has signed a co-operation agreement with the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations (UNAOC), which aims to help use sport to drive social inclusion.

The UNAOC was established in 2005 as the political initiative of Kofi Annan, the former United Nations secretary general.

The alliance aims to help improve cross-cultural relations between diverse nations and communities, with education, youth, migration and media the priority areas.

The IPC and UNAOC say their partnership will see the organisations work together on several initiatives that will further the rights of persons with disabilities.

This will include the IPC supporting the delivery of UNAOC’s One Humanity initiative which calls for solidarity, compassion and unity in the face of discrimination and divisiveness.

The UNAOC help the IPC deliver a global communications campaign around the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games that aims to change global attitudes towards disability.

"The IPC is greatly excited to partner with UNAOC as we share a passion for combating stereotypes, misperceptions and discrimination and showing that diversity is a strength and not something to be feared," said Andrew Parsons, IPC President.

"Through sport, the IPC wants to transform the lives of the world’s one billion persons with disabilities and bring communities together as one.

"We appreciate we cannot do this alone and that is why we are partnering with several organisations such as UNAOC to breakdown barriers and deliver seismic change for the world’s largest marginalised community.

"In a world dominated by influencers, we must use the platform of our major sport events and our athletes to change society’s view of disability and there is no greater platform to do this than the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

"With billions of TV viewers around the world set to watch the Games, we can use sporting performances to change global attitudes towards disability and work with Governments, businesses and the public to create further opportunities.

"We can show that Change Starts with Sport."

The IPC and UNAOC have also agreed to explore possibilities for closer co-operation in relation to strategy and policy development, research, communication and the promotion of persons of disabilities and events.

The UNAOC are expected to support the IPC Inclusion Summit that is due to be held during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The IPC says the agreement continues its aim to help use sport to drive social inclusion ©Getty Images

"We are really proud to have signed this collaboration agreement with the International Paralympic Committee, as we are sure that it can add a lot of value, expertise and experience to our mission," said Miguel Moratinos, UNAOC high representative.

"The IPC is the perfect travel companion for UNAOC's #OneHumanity programme, as we both share the same vision of a more integrated, respectful and cohesive world.

"For decades, the IPC has been fighting prejudice and inequality, standing as an example on how to use sport, one of the most powerful voices there is, to do so.

"We are sure that this collaboration will bring amazing results, and I want to thank the IPC and its President, Andrew Parsons, for their immediate interest and support."

The agreement is the latest signed by the IPC prior to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, which the organisation hopes will advance the human rights agenda for persons with disabilities through sport.

The IPC has signed co-operation agreements with the International Disability Alliance (IDA), The Valuable 500, and UN Human Rights.

The organisation expects to sign more partnerships in the coming months.