The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a live-streaming deal with global sports group IMG to cover qualifying matches from three World Cups.

The deal, which runs until April 2023, will enable fans to watch all qualifying matches for the 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup, the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 and the 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup.

Of the 541 pathway event matches that will be broadcast, 145 are women’s matches.

A total of 80 ICC associate members will have access to fixtures from 41 qualifier events, with more than 50 of them getting a first experience of global coverage at an ICC competition.

The coverage will involve Hungary, Romania and Serbia competing for the first time in Men’s T20 World Cup qualification and Finland playing host to its first ICC event.

In the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 pathway, eight teams - Bhutan, Botswana, Cameroon, France, Malawi, Myanmar, Philippines, and Turkey - will be making their debuts in ICC women's events.

The partnership will also deliver content for the ICC's digital channels.

Qualifying matches from the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will be live-streamed through a new deal between the ICC and IMG ©Getty Images

"We are delighted to be partnering with IMG to deliver more cricket to more fans than ever before," said ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney.

"This is a significant step forward for our sport and increases the size of our platform globally, which supports our long-term ambitions for greater sustainability for all of our members.

"Associate Members have long identified that broadcasting international cricket would provide a significant opportunity for growth and raise the profile of our sport in non-traditional heartlands and we are excited by the potential of this partnership.

"The deal which provides broadcast coverage for 541 pathway event matches across three ICC World Cups will display the growth of high-quality Associate Member national teams showcasing fiercely competitive and entertaining cricket in new markets.

"Throughout the process we received substantial interest in acquiring the rights, but our preferred supplier was IMG due to their extensive experience in this field and they will provide us with the best opportunity for global viewership."